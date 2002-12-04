Thread: Navigation difficulty

How is it possible to navigate to a gate when landing air traffic tell me to follow instructions but there Is no guidance help being displayed On screen are we supposed to fathom it out ourselves ?
We need better taxi markings and showing up in the VFR map
In the meantime you can enable Taxi Cues in ASSISTANCE
