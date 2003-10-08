Anyone Else Seeing This?
I plan a flight, get ATC clearance and proceed on the flight, getting clearances as I go.
Sometime into the flight I get this option showing in the ATC window.
If I click on it, I get a new clearance, to the same destination, but altitude clearances start again as if I just took-off. So if I am at FL 260 and I click on this, I may get the clearance, with an initial altitude of 8000'.
Anyone else seeing this?
