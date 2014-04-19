Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Looks like a "handful' and it is................

    Downwind66
    Cool Looks like a "handful' and it is................

    ............... but, very relaxing to fly! It's not going to get you anywhere fast, but it will get you there! Overall, just a nice dependable aircraft, and, I guess that's why there are still plenty of them out there yet, in the RW!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-9-22_8-37-55-611.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 236.2 KB  ID: 222180

    Rick
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Very nice looking Rick!
