Hi everyone,
I'm considering building a basic beginner sim set up. I'm going to use an older 37" Samsung TV as my display and want to buy a yoke, throttle quadrant and pedals. I also need to buy the right computer.

What requirements should a computer meet?
-I'm going to buy MS Flight Sim 2020
-I plan on using this computer for photo editing software and playing online games
-If I end up expanding the sim setup, I will be using multiple displays, and building a larger cockpit

I also need advice on the other peripherals.
-For a yoke, I'm consider the Yoko (I know it's pricey) or the Honeycomb (never in stock).
-For a throttle, not sure. I want something that has a great feel (not cheapo) and will fly single and multi-engine planes
-Pedals..again nothing cheap feeling and appropriate for a multitude of planes.

Any other advice would be GREATLY appreciated; caveats, other beginner equipment I'm forgetting and that sort of thing.