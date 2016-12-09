Thread: reverse thrust

is the a button to press for reverse thrust ? The only button i have found to slow down in the airbus is (parking brake( and (brake.)
new to flight sims so this might be a daft question.
You can program any key you wish in Controls keyboard, there is a function “Toggle Reverse thrust” or use the one by default, when pressed, when you you move your thrust slider it will apply reverse, press it again to de-activate
