Hey, everyone!! I am working on my aircraft still and trying to implement the PFD and other displays to the VC but if i switch from the vc to panel, FSX freezes and crashes because of msvcr80.dll . If I comment out the gauges here:
it stops. Is there a workaround for this? How can I fix this and configure the panel to integrate with the virtual cockpit?, also , how do I model the 3d knobs and digits for the autopilot?
Code:
[Vcockpit03]
file=G550Dashandscreens.bmp
Background_color=0,0,0
size_mm=1024,1024
visible=1
pixel_size=1024,1024
texture=$dash
gauge00=g550!G550 00 Autopilot, -36,-3,1093,227
///////gauge01=g550!G550 00 Display Control Panel, 0,378,1025,247
///////gauge02=g550!G550 00 DU1 Synoptic, 3,680,419,339/////
///////gauge03=g550!G550 00 DU2 Synoptic, 451,678,370,331/////
///////gauge04=g550!G550 00 DU3 Synoptic, 851,681,294,336/////
This is the panel that I am trying to integrate:
