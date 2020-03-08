Thread: RTW Retro Flight #122 Berlin to Moscow . . . . 1962 Part I

Aeroflot flight SU112 is an Ilyushin IL-18D on a flight from Berlin to Moscow (EDDB - UUEE). We have 3,000 gallons of fuel on board for the two hour and forty minute flight. We have good weather with moderate cloud cover for the entire flight. We will be cruising at 15,000 feet.
Aircraft: Ilyushin IL-18D. Stepan Gritsevsky, Dmitry Dobronravin, Valery Bocharnikov, Peter Yashin. Aeroflot CCCP 75554 1960s Textures by Dmitry Shevtsov.
Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard Wright, Frederick Coleman, Dave Jones, Paul Haak, Marty Lochmiller, Ake Lindberg, Harland Sandberg, Richard Wright and Gary Harper. At www.calclassic.com
Scenery and Add-ons: MS FS2004 v9.1, MS Windows 7 Pro and:
- Berlin Schonefeld airport is from the East Germany package by Mike Stevens. At www.calclassic.com
- Moscow Sheremetyevo airport is by Michael “Sabi” Schneider. At www.calclassic.com
- Aeroflot timetable for Winter 1961/62 from Timetable Images at www.timetableimages.com
- Rwy12 and EZ Static Object and Scenery Libraries at www.flightsim.com.
- FS2004 Classic Scenery Libraries v4a by Wolfgang Gersch at www.flightsim.com
- REX FS9 w/Overdrive & SP5.
- Flight One Ground Environment Pro II
- FS Genesis UT Europe.
1. Aeroflot International Services Nr. 1 Winter Timetable 1961-1962.
2. Passengers loaded, initial cockpit checks completed and engines started.
3. Taxiing out to runway 7R for departure for Moscow.
4. In the air and packing up the gear.
5. On course for Moscow climbing through 6,000 feet.
6. We have left Germany behind and are cruising at 15,000 feet in and out of clouds passing over the Vistula River near Swiecie, Poland.
7. We are passing over Goldap, Poland nearing the border with Lithuania.
8. With the city of Vilnius below the clouds with snow on the ground we are about 20 nm from the Russian border.
9. Thirty nm inside Russia near the town of Viarenki we see more snow and some small lakes.
10. The city of Vitsyebsk (birthplace of artist Marc Chagall) is below the clouds and about 250 nm from Moscow.
11. Cruising near the small town of Sychyovka Russia about 110 nm from Moscow.
