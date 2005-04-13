I installed MSFlight Simulator 98. My desktop has Win-7 Pro (SP-1). I plugged in the sidewinder Precision Pro. I tried to install the old driver that came with the stick, but it would not load so, I plugged the stick in the USB port. Windows detected the stick without the need for a driver. Its responding to the calibration page. All the buttons are showing that it is working OK. However, When I try to fly the Cessna 172, the throttles do not work and the pitch is extremely slow even at max limit movement. There is no response in the roll direction.
Is this due to not having a dedicated driver for the Win-7? If so where can I get a driver
Thanks