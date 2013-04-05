Hello *.*

I am brand new in here and I thought it is maybe the right place to start asking and sharing since I did not find any good Cockpit Builder forums out there.

I do plan to start with a own cockpit build (even it will take month and years) and I did weeks of research and reading out on the internet already.

I would like to build step by step, one instrument after another. First I thought about to start with the A320 glareshild casing/ instruments and as firt the FCU panel (any ideas about pcb designs/layouts are welcome as well).

Base question I am not so clear on atm what controller to use?
Arduino, JeeHell, SimVim or another one recomended?

I will use X-Flight 11 as simulator.

Thank you so much for your input.