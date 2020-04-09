Thread: Installing MSFS2020 Update(s) Question

I have purchased & downloaded MSFS. Due to an anemic GPU I am dead in the water but that will be fixed soon with new GPU. My question regards the two updates/patches that have been released. After I get the new GPU installed & I can open program, do I need to:1) install patch #1 & #2 in order,Any help from knowledgeable person(s) that has gone through the process would be appreciated. I believe my 91GB purchase download was on 9/7 and not sure if that would contain either patch. I am assuming the patches need to be initiated by yours truly and are not auto installed but could be wrong as my wife frequently reminds me. Thanks
2) Install just patch #2 (1.18.3.0) which will contain/include the first update (1.7.14.0) or,
3) Some other method/process.
4) Are patches installed externally with MSFS closed or when open?
