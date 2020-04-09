Thread: Installing MSFS2020 Update(s) Question

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Installing MSFS2020 Update(s) Question

    Installing MSFS2020 Update(s) Question

    I have purchased & downloaded MSFS. Due to an anemic GPU I am dead in the water but that will be fixed soon with new GPU. My question regards the two updates/patches that have been released. After I get the new GPU installed & I can open program, do I need to:
    1) install patch #1 & #2 in order,
    2) Install just patch #2 (1.18.3.0) which will contain/include the first update (1.7.14.0) or,
    3) Some other method/process.
    4) Are patches installed externally with MSFS closed or when open?
    Any help from knowledgeable person(s) that has gone through the process would be appreciated. I believe my 91GB purchase download was on 9/7 and not sure if that would contain either patch. I am assuming the patches need to be initiated by yours truly and are not auto installed but could be wrong as my wife frequently reminds me. Thanks
    

    After installing your new GPU and updating the video drivers to the latest, simply open MSFS2020, it will tell you there are updates to install. Authorize the updates to be done and it will all happen automatically.
