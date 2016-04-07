I posted about this before. Here is the problem I was encountering.
I am running an i7-9700f with a GeForce 1660 super at 1080p. V-sync is turned off, and most graphic settings are on high.
I would start at 40 fps, interestingly regardless of the weather. According to the task manager's performance monitoring, my CPU and GPU aren't really being used above 50%.
Within a few minutes, often within a minute, I would see a loss of FPS from 40 to 18 or so. If I changed the weather, it would immediately jump back up, even if I changed to bad weather with a lot of clouds. Then, the FPS would decrease again. My CPU and GPU are not getting hot, and the task manager does not show a change in their use. The CPU stays at 4.5 Ghz. So I don't think they are throttling down.
This loss of frame rates occurs at about 1 frame every few seconds. In other words, it will take about thirty seconds for it to go down. I can watch them gradually decrease.
OK- on YouTube I found a suggestion- "Disable full screen optimization" and "Override High DPI Scaling Behavior." I did both of those things, and I think it solved the problem. But the suggestions weren't specific to this problem, just an overall strategy to getting the most our of the sim.
Fast-forward to yesterday. I had to restart my computer, and when I went back into the simulator the loss of FPS occurred again. So I double-checked, and the restart wiped out the changes of "Disable full screen optimization" and "Override High DPI Scaling Behavior." So I reset them, and the problem seems to have gone away.
I wonder- could that actually be the solution?
Is it one or the other, or both?
More importantly, would anyone know why these things would help?
