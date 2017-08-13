Thread: Wing Flex, Turbulence, and Icing - Oh My!

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Wing Flex, Turbulence, and Icing - Oh My!

    Wing Flex, Turbulence, and Icing - Oh My!

    Hey guys:

    Not sure what happened but my previous posting on this topic seems to have disappeared - so here it is again.

    This is a short 3.5 minute video clip that illustrates some of the FS2020 realistic airframe, turbulence, and icing effects. It shows a wing view of these effects on a United Airlines A320 enroute from Juneau (PAJN) to Anchorage (PANC) Alaska.

    The airplane is climbing thru solid real world IMC weather up to FL360. The clip is mid altitude in the climb - around 17,000 ft.

    Some light wing flex turbulence progresses to more moderate bouncing passing over some cloud tops and then the airplane enters a freezing layer with ice first starting to accumulate in patches on the underwing pylons and then starting and steadily increasing on top of the leading edge of the wing continuing until the end of the clip (which is when I decided it would be a good idea to turn on wing anti ice!).

    One thing I noticed on this was that turbulence seems to have been improved after the second patch.

    To previously test turbulence I flew directly thru Hurricane Sally before the patch came out without encountering a single bump.

    See what you think:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QnsljRvd51E
