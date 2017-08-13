Thread: Wing Flex, Turbulence, and Icing - Oh My!

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Wing Flex, Turbulence, and Icing - Oh My!

    Wing Flex, Turbulence, and Icing - Oh My!

    Hey guys:

    Here's a short little three and a half minute video clip that shows some of the realistic airframe, turbulence, and icing effects in FS2020.

    It's a wing view of an United Airlines A320 climbing up to FL360 in solid real world IMC weather enroute from Juneau (PAJN) to Anchorage (PANC) Alaska. The clip is at mid altitude in the climb where the airplane encounters some light wing flex turbulence, then more moderate passing thru some cloud tops, and then climbs into an icing layer with ice formation starting as patches on the underwing pylons and then with increasing accumulation on the top of the wing leading edge to the end of the clip (which is where I decided it would be a good idea to shift to the cockpit and turn on wing anti ice!).

    My take is turbulence has been improved since the second patch. I flew directly through Hurricane Sally last week without a single bump!

    See what you think

    https://youtu.be/QnsljRvd51E
