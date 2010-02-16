Hi

This aircraft has left snd right tanks but the Fuel selector doesn’t have a left and right option. Cannot find any option to set automatic fuel tank use to keep the tanks balanced so It only draws on one tank. Neither the fuel pump on/off nor the Fuel Trans buttons seem to do anything. All that seems to do anything is switching to the Fuel Valve Emergency. With the other 2 options on this seems to be rebalancing the tanks but this doesn’t feel it’s how it should work.

Any illumination appreciated