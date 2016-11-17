Hi,
In one of the newest Farmstrips of Neil Birch I found a file Aircreation. It indeed makes those ultra-lights visible on the airfield. Splendid!
Now I would like to know if they are only "statics" or are they also flyable? At least they do not show up in my aircraftselectionwindow. Is that O.K. or wrong?
Piet de Geus
Netherlands