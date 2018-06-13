I managed to carve out an hour in the sim which seems to be a rare thing lately, and took a trip through the world famous 'Mach Loop' yesterday, it's absolutely fantastic...a million miles better and more immersive than other flightsim's. This I straight out of the box with no mods or addons used. Can't wait for some fast jets aircraft.

https://youtu.be/tqPdCUk4Fl0

Enjoy,
Dale