Planning A Flight On The MCDU
Greetings!
Here is the scenario......
I select the A320, choose an airport and a gate, select weather, DO NOT select a destination, and load the sim.
I am at the gate, cold and dark and I fire up the a/c.
I use the MCDU to enter my flight plan (having worked it out on an external site e.g.SimBrief), including departure, destination, waypoints, flight level and everything else.
In my ATC window, I now get the option to request clearance and after requesting clearance get a correct clearance with an initial climb altitude.
However, after take-off and reaching this initial altitude, I do not get any further climb clearance.
I will be honest, after waiting for what I know was way too long, I discontinued the flight.
Anyone else experience this? Am I maybe doing something wrong?
Any assistance appreciated.
