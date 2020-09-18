Have you found a bug/glitch in FS20? Here (IMHO) is what to do
It is a VERY simple process with VERY few steps.
1. Report the bug to the game developers at https://flightsimulator.zendesk.com/...s/requests/new
2. Post the bug HERE at FlightSim so that the community can share your discovery and often provide a solution, but sometimes not.
3. Keep experimenting with this wonderful flight sim and enjoy your role (like all of ours) as a private unpaid troubleshooter for Asobo and the Microsoft gang with the laudable goal of solving all the glitches and killing all the bugs in as short a time as humanly possible.
4. Continue to enjoy the true wonder of flight at a tiny percentage of the costs associated with learning to fly and then fueling, maintaining and insuring a real airplane. I've been an EAA member (though non-pilot) for more decades than I care to remember but simming has indeed been there just as long to keep my passion for aviation alive and well.
