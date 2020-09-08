Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Flight control hardwarl shortage!

    Default Flight control hardwarl shortage!

    I'm planning my build and since selling my CH Products Flight Yoke and rudder pedals a couple years ago, I figured those assets would be the last thing that would be hard to find (unlike the RTX 3090 I'm on pre-alert lists for from several vendors). Well, I want the new Honeycomb Alpha yoke paired up with the Logitech throttle quadrant and Thrustmaster TFRP rudder pedals. Apparently MSFS's release has caused an unprecedented demand in flight controller hardware. I didn't see that coming! There are more expensive options out there in stock starting with $600 Redbird RD1 rudder pedals which I'll just go ahead and get - high quality and more realistic than offerings from CH and Thrustmaster for a lot less. But it is going to be a long wait for the Honeycomb yoke and Thrustmaster throttle quadrant according to Sporty's Pilot Shop where I get my real world flight gear.
    Default

    Also I blame my cat for the "L" in hardware in the subject line...she won't leave my keyboard alone.
