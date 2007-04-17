- Not really new but I have a noob question -
I am looking for “Certificates” and “Achievements” to add to my signature block. Civilian General Aviation please.
MSFS-2020 On Steam has many “Steam-Achievements” based on hours flown and challenges attained, these look totally fascinating. However with my personal situation with an older system and low savings, I might not be able migrate to MSFS-2020 until sometime next year.
So … I am looking for certificates available to FSX and X-Plane. Simulator Ground School Cert, Sim Private Pilot License, Sim Instrument Rating, Sim Cessna-172 Skyhawk Cert, Sim Piper PA-28-Cherokee Cert, Sim Cessna-208 Caravan Cert, Sim Robinson R-22 Helicopter Cert. Analog Gauges Cert, Garmin G-1000 Cert.
I think that VATSim has a certificate for being house-trained enough to not crash into virtual airlines at virtual airports. And I know that many/most of the combat flight sims have career ranks for how many planes you shot down. But, at this point I am looking for Civilian General Aviation. I am particularly fascinated with the Cessna 208B Caravan and all of the places it can go.
I have glanced at a few Virtual Airlines and did not see any reference to “Certificates and Achievements”.
I also looked at FS_Flying_School and FS_Academy and did not see any mentions of certificates or graduation diplomas.
Any pointers would be appreciated.
Thanks in advance
JD
P.S. Just found the following in the FSX Learning Center:
Flight Sim Solo Certificate (Cessna-172),
Flight Sim Private Pilot Certificate (Cessna-172),
Flight Sim Instrument Rating Certificate (Cessna-172),
Flight Sim Commercial Pilot Certificate (Beechcraft Baron 58)(complex multi-engine),
Flight Sim Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) Certificate (Boeing 737-800),
Bookmarks