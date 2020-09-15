Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Where is my MSFS 2020 folder?

  1. Today, 03:19 PM #1
    wrayer
    Default Where is my MSFS 2020 folder?

    I installed from the Microsoft store. My problem is I can not find where it is installed on my computer. I can't find the program file folder and thus have no way to add new scenery. Game plays alright. What can I do?
  2. Today, 03:30 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Default

    You install add-ons into the Community folder. If you've installed MSFS onto your C drive, it'll be here:
    C:\Users\your name\AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\Community
  3. Today, 03:32 PM #3
    stempski
    Default

    The first thing to do is use the search function on the forum. Enter "folder", or "install folder", or "install scenery"... then click 'search'
    then look for one that might have information that you need.

    You'll find its a terrific way to find information.

    That way you'll learn to find things by yourself and not depend on others.

    If you then can't find what your looking for, start a new thread.
  4. Today, 04:01 PM #4
    Art_P
    Default

    You install add-ons into the Community folder. If you've installed MSFS onto your C drive, it'll be here:
    C:\Users\your name\AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\Community
    I found that path works no matter where your program files were installed, even if it's on another drive.

  5. Today, 04:24 PM #5
    wfrayer
    Default

    Ummm, I did try to find the folder! Search all drives, not findable. Before you give condescending comments, please treat the person asking the question with some respect! I taught computer programming, have written user files for older versions of FSU, and was a high school computer center tech...so o know how to do the simple things...
  6. Today, 04:33 PM #6
    wrayer
    Default

    Thanks, I'll try that.
