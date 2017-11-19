I'm sure this has been asked & answered but I can't seem to find the post. So here goes, how old is the sat view? I've just flown around Hampton Roads using the 152 (with mod) and I can follow most roads/interstate hwy. I find some areas missing things or improvements that have been completed to the local roads and buildings. I'm assuming fs2020 is using bing maps not google.
Oh well, I'm still much happier flying low & slow here than on FSX-SE...
Happy Flyin y'all AD