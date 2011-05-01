Thread: the Weight glitch of missing metric Kilos

the Weight glitch of missing metric Kilos
one thing im sure they will fix soon is this unbelievable gallon-pounds weight unit that is not used anywhere (i believe) even american Boeing uses KILOGRAMS
Maybe in GA America they still use gallons because of the selling-packaging volumes of fuel, but in Airliners its KILOS everywhere, an international standard.
I dont know why the society standards haven't changed yet. Metric system is so much better and perfect. Its the basis of MATHS science, 1 double is 2 the half of 10 is 5 there are ten units of one in ten, 10 times 10 is a hundred, etc. same with kilos, a thousand kilos is a ton, in one kilo there are 1000 grams etc. Some day it will change for sure. No wonder the math phycists genius came from germany which was on metric and hindus
In the sim it looks a classic overseen decision by french computer programmers sitting in a desk, that although might have taken real flying lessons or took a PP license, they just didnt consult a real airline pilot about the weight issue.
"Lets put an american system to please the americans and the pound system for europeans"
And they didnt please either
