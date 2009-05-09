Thread: Cockpit view

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Cockpit view

    redbird1
    Cockpit view

    In Microsoft Flight Simulator X there was a cockpit view where your forward view had only a few of the gauges displayed and none of the cockpit. It was a great view for sight seeing and also for landing. Is this view still available in MSFS 2020?
    napamule2
    Default

    You can cycle thru cockpit views available by pressing the Q key. It might not be called 'mini panel' anymore but one of the views might serve the same purpose.
    Chuck B
    Napamule
    amberdog1
    Default

    Redbird I tend to use the external view as it does the thing you are looking for.
    AD
