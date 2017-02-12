Thread: Aircraft ranges

Is it just me or has anyone else noticed that the stated ranges for most of the aircraft are incorrect especially the jets and airliners? I attempted a flight from Orlando to Frankfurt, Germany in the 787 which has a range of over 8,000 nautical miles. The flight is a little over 4,000 miles. I topped off the fuel tanks. I climbed to cruise altitude and selected cruise speed and ran low on fuel before I arrived in Frankfurt. I have also noticed that both Cessna jets can't fly anywhere near their stated ranges. maybe I'm doing something wrong. Thanks in advance for any help.
