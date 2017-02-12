Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Aircraft ranges

    Default Aircraft ranges

    Is it just me or has anyone else noticed that the stated ranges for most of the aircraft are incorrect especially the jets and airliners? I attempted a flight from Orlando to Frankfurt, Germany in the 787 which has a range of over 8,000 nautical miles. The flight is a little over 4,000 miles. I topped off the fuel tanks. I climbed to cruise altitude and selected cruise speed and ran low on fuel before I arrived in Frankfurt. I have also noticed that both Cessna jets can't fly anywhere near their stated ranges. maybe I'm doing something wrong. Thanks in advance for any help.
    Default

    If you let AI take over, it flies very very inefficiently. If you go into showcase mode, that is AI control.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by plainsman View Post
    If you let AI take over, it flies very very inefficiently. If you go into showcase mode, that is AI control.
    Thanks. I'll try that for the long boring parts of the flight. Do I have to get the plane up to cruising altitude before I engage the AI?
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by redbird1 View Post
    Thanks. I'll try that for the long boring parts of the flight. Do I have to get the plane up to cruising altitude before I engage the AI?
    No, he meant you shouldnt use AI control, of i you go too much into Showcase camera AI control takes over

    If you arent using I believe the default fuel consumption does have an issue as I read in MSFS forums. If you want correct consumption suggest you use the 787 Mod
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Default

    No, AI is worse!!! Stay in the cockpit view for the whole flight if you want full range, and fly by the numbers, efficient cruise is about mach 0.78 and cruise altitude 36-39,000 feet for 787, 0.76 and 35-37,000 feet for the A320.
    Default

    Thanks. I'll give it a try.
