Thread: Why, since the update, is this happening all the time?

  Today, 10:34 AM
    2cvNation
    Default Why, since the update, is this happening all the time?

    The left screen and autopilot screen on the a320 keep on blacking out.
    Anybody else with the same problem?
    And has anybody hit upon the solution of this problem yet?
  Today, 10:42 AM
    Kapitan
    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...s-post-patch-2

    posts 3-4 and 5

    its a known issue
    if want a fix now install the dev MOD or put more fuel in center
  Today, 10:50 AM
    2cvNation
    Thanks Kapitan. What is dev MOD? Where do I find it and how do I install it?
