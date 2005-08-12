Thread: Training Flights grayed out - anyone else?

All training flights in FS2020 have been grayed out after the latest patch. Anyone else getting this? Anyone know a fix?
No, they are working fine
Restart or go to windows app setting and do a Repair
or see if in MS STORE there are still files to be downloaded
Kapitan
No worries...they'll be a patch for that next December!
Aaron
Mine works fine. You may have stopped the last update prematurely, maybe an internet interruption? It isn't a patch that is needed, as it works for others. It needs to be repaired specific to your installation.
