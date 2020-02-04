Thread: Could use a bit of help

Hi all
First of all I am a newbie, I am Having trouble with the Airbus A320 ,I recently set a flight plan from Gatwick to Manchester ,the plane seemed to follow the route ok except the display on the left keeps disappearing, coping with that I continued ,then when told to reduce height I tried to reduce and the height went up instead of down ,something is not right with this aircraft, I only set the minimum of assistance not being able to reduce height was a true spoiler, what kills it for me you can fly right to the airport you want to land at and things beyond your control start to go wrong what a waste of time, can anyone please advise me if I am doing anything wrong maybe the flight plan, but i have watched loads of vids on the subject does the problem lie with the assists I set, or is the plane just broken idk i even set up and flew a route from a vid disaster struck and I ended up in a field ,I don't want to give up, but I am heading that way when i say i am a newbie i mean for this sim ,I did use FSX wasn't very good at it but had many hrs on it ,can anyone please advise where I might be going wrong because I have had a degree of success with the Airbus A320 now it seems to have gone to pot.
kind regards
Andrew
