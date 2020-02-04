Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Could use a bit of help

  Today, 08:57 AM
    Apollo212's Avatar
    Apollo212
    Apollo212
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    102

    Default Could use a bit of help

    Hi all
    First of all I am a newbie, I am Having trouble with the Airbus A320 ,I recently set a flight plan from Gatwick to Manchester ,the plane seemed to follow the route ok except the display on the left keeps disappearing, coping with that I continued ,then when told to reduce height I tried to reduce and the height went up instead of down ,something is not right with this aircraft, I only set the minimum of assistance not being able to reduce height was a true spoiler, what kills it for me you can fly right to the airport you want to land at and things beyond your control start to go wrong what a waste of time, can anyone please advise me if I am doing anything wrong maybe the flight plan, but i have watched loads of vids on the subject does the problem lie with the assists I set, or is the plane just broken idk i even set up and flew a route from a vid disaster struck and I ended up in a field ,I don't want to give up, but I am heading that way when i say i am a newbie i mean for this sim ,I did use FSX wasn't very good at it but had many hrs on it ,can anyone please advise where I might be going wrong because I have had a degree of success with the Airbus A320 now it seems to have gone to pot.

    kind regards

    Andrew
  Today, 09:05 AM
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,902
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default

    How much fuel have you got in the center tank?
    little fuel on it is causing MFD problems
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
  Today, 09:49 AM
    Apollo212's Avatar
    Apollo212
    Apollo212
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    102

    Default

    ok thanks but how does fuel link to the mfd screen going off ?
  Today, 09:52 AM
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,902
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Apollo212 View Post
    ok thanks but how does fuel link to the mfd screen going off ?
    thats a good question, i dont know
    its being discussed in msfs forums
    there is some electrical fault affecting it
    hope they resolve it soon but the new dev beta MOD has corrected if you use it
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
  Today, 09:54 AM
    Apollo212's Avatar
    Apollo212
    Apollo212
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    102

    Default

    Can you please tell me how to the mod you mention its getting worse than fsk with a mod here and mod there can you yell me how to install it as well im really not into these mods
