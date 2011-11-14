Hello,

I like these kind of "pins" in MSFS which point you to airports, cities, POIs, wildlife etc.

Is it possible to create your own points of interest? While flying I want to see a pin where my house is or other interesting places for me.

I figured out how to create my own waypoints in a flight plan (e.g. with Plan-G), but once I passed the waypoint, the "pin" is no longer visible.

Thanks a lot in advance!