One thing I've noticed now the patch is up and running, without adjusting any of my previous graphics settings, flying over the USA it's like someone turned the sun up to double strength. Everything looks too bright and bleached. Any suggestions as to what I can tweak to tone this down a bit?

Also flying over Midwest USA just fields sweet fanny adams else, checked my frame rate to see the sim running at all of 13 FPS (though it didn't seem jerky) so guess I'm going to have to play around with settings.

Running an I7 4770 @3.5Ghz, GTX 1650 with 2Gb Vram and 24Gb of system RAM.