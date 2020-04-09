Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Places of Conspiracy: High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program in Alask

    Default Places of Conspiracy: High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program in Alask

    What is it? Well many speculate that it is just a "Weather Study" initiative, many speculate that it is a "Weather Machine" To control the weather. And we conspiracy theorists have been vindicated with it.

    The Air Force ownership is trying to be passed along to the University of Alaska. A high ranking official of the Airport even stated, "What's the point of keeping what you have when you have already succeeded doing what you wanted to do with it in the first place?"

    Kind of explains how funky our weather has become, huh?

    Situated between two Alaskan towns with airports, HAARP is an easy find which is just off the beaten GPS Path a bit.


    These grounds are OFF LIMITS. NO ONE, even governors; etc can go past these gates.


    Entire view of the HAARP Complex the Mountain range in the backdrop also hosts a dark sinister secret that was revealed on "The Alaskan Triangle" On the History Channel


    Another part of the HAARP Program property, function, unkown.


    The HAARP antenna array. They even have their own radio frequency for flights in the area to check to see if it is okay to fly through unless "research" is being done.


    Another angle of the antenna array


    Main Structure of HAARP


    Well, have a good one all. Hope you enjoyed the Presentation! Next - What's the secret in those mountains?
    How cool is that? Nice shots
