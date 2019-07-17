Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: FS2020 Baron

    plainsman
    plainsman
    Default FS2020 Baron

    The Baron takes a short flight from the U.P. of Michigan to Chapleau, Ontario.
    Rupert
    Rupert
    Default

    Nice plane.

    Based on what I read about scenery being uploaded online as you fly with the new flight sim, I have to ask. Are you on the internet for scenery details every time you fly???? If you turn the internet off, is there any decent scenery detail left?

    My FSX or P3D scenery is fine and I'm never tracked online when I use it. In fact my "flying" computer isn't normally even connected to the internet.

    I own my software because I bought it and it is on the hard drives of my computer. No one nor no internet programs monitors me or reports when I use it or what I'm doing.

    Michael
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    Sweet!
