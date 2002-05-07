I have a Saitek ProFlight Throttle Quadrant. I'd like to assign one of the switches to toggle the fuel selector switches.

For example - one physical switch = button 1 (upper), and button 2 (lower)
Press Joystick button 1 turns Left fuel selector ON. Pressing it again, turns it off.
Press Joystick button 2 turns right fuel selector ON, and a second press turns it off.

I'm not sure what functions to assign to each button from the list of available fuel tasks.

I don't see any toggle, so I'm not even sure if this is possible, or I am going to have to use two swiches for 4 buttons. Switch 1 button 1 is LEFT ON, 2 is LEFT OFF; switch two, button 3 is RIGHT ON, button 4 is RIGHT OFF.