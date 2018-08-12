Thread: Aircraft Tags How do they work, what do they mean?

The skies are full of planes now aren’t they? I didn’t know about the freeware addon, I might check that out. Others will be seeing your tag too of course. I’m not sure myself why sometimes it gives you the distance or altitude etc and other times it doesn’t.
When you see the stopped in mid air, it probably means they have paused their sim.
I presume you’ll know that the tags are basically the user names, often made up of random words & issued by Microsoft when you sign up. You can change it for free..but just the once. After that they charge you apparently. My original name was something_rabbit (I can’t remember the first word) & I changed it to G7RTA
You can of course go into the settings & uncheck the box “show gamer tags” (or something like that)
I tend to have them on unless I’m trying to capture a video or screenshot.
Regards
Steve
Last edited by g7rta; Today at 05:59 PM.
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
Bookmarks