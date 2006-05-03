Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: How Do You Find Airport Codes?

    Mac6737
    How Do You Find Airport Codes?

    Surprised there seems to be nothing on this forum addressing this basic issue. I had assumed there was a search engine built into the home page -- but no; it can only find a four-letter code. So, [I]if you know the code[I], you can go to any of the 37,000 airports advertised.

    Well, I still have P3D installed, so I guess I can stop there first and search by city or airport name, as in FSX. But that's a bit tedious. How on earth could the developers have left this function out?

    Mac6737
    bushp04's Avatar
    bushp04
    In the airport code book? (Sorry for being a butt. I'm sitting here waiting on MSFS2020 to download.

    "Fly Southern, Y'all"

    bushp04
    lnuss's Avatar
    lnuss
    I'm not aware of something that specifically addresses your question, but you can google the airport name (maybe even the city -- the two aren't always the same) and often one of the links will have the code. Or you can go to http://airnav.com/airports/

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    Also, if you have SkyVector, you will find the basic codes on the map. You may have to add a national letter on the front of those.
    dashort3's Avatar
    dashort3
    This should help...

    http://airportsbase.org/
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    You can enter the airport or city name if you don't know the ICAO code. You can also zoom out of the map using your mouse wheel, then click and drag the map to the airport location, zoom back in and select 'set as departure' or 'set as arrival'.

    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    davidc2's Avatar
    davidc2
    I do a quick Google search.

    Herlong Airport code (comes up with HEG, I know to put the "K" there)
