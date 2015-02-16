Hi Y'all,
I am looking for a person who would be interested in doing a repaint for the FXS dc-3 or any other dc-3/ c47 (pay or freeware).
I have always loved the Gooney Bird ever since I used to work on them in the 80's & 90's. I was seconded to the Australian High Commission in Papua New Guinea and then sent for duty with the Air Transport Squadron of the PNGDF to assist with their Maintenance Flight.
At that time they had the Douglas DC-3, GAF Nomad and IAI Arava aircraft. The DC-3 became a favorite.
Anyway I was going through my photos the other day and came across some of the ones from that time.
So I am looking for someone who would accept a commission to create a repaint for me so I can add it to my current FSX aircraft.
If you are interested please message me so we can disuss this project.
Cheers,
Bill