DigitalThemePark.com will lead you to D/L Teamspeak3. This opens the world of communication while Simming or Gaming.

This can be done with any Sim but recently FS2020 has been a load of fun. Finding new FS friends and flying with old ones There is always some other flyer there. Just say Hello and "hey where are you flying". There are pilots and sim pilots from real life to all the sims P3D, Xplane, FSX etc.

Just today around 15+ of us flew together around Yosemite following many different Aircraft and watching each other land at fun airports. All the time talking about the beautiful scenery or asking how will I get This 172 over that ridge at 9000 ft.

I have only done a small bit of what this has to offer. Need to try DCS and others too.

If you have been trying Multiplayer with your friends give this a try for great COMMS.

Digitalthemepark.com. - fun, free & friendly

Tom