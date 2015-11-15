Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Rimini to Florence: part 2

    Smile Rimini to Florence: part 2

    Continuing the flight to Florence...

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (1).jpg  Views: 10  Size: 187.9 KB  ID: 222021

    I stopped in the town of Mugello just north of Florence to change planes.
    A classic city deserves a classic airplane.


    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (2).jpg  Views: 10  Size: 345.7 KB  ID: 222022

    As you might notice this airstrip was a bit of a pain to find on the way in.
    I actually landed in the neighbor's field before figuring out where it was. Sorry signore.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (3).jpg  Views: 10  Size: 170.9 KB  ID: 222023

    Oddly enough this small town has a Formula 1 track right next to it.
    As Johnny Carson* would say, "I did not know that."

    (* Tonight Show host during the late Jurrasic)

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (4).jpg  Views: 10  Size: 136.2 KB  ID: 222024

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (5).jpg  Views: 10  Size: 447.4 KB  ID: 222025

    This oddly shaped lake interested me enough to look for it on Google Earth.
    A Roman villa! Some VIP's secret getaway? Nope just a country restaurant and social club. Awww.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (6).jpg  Views: 10  Size: 333.4 KB  ID: 222026

    Over Sesto Fiorentino and our first good look at Florence in the middle distance.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (7).jpg  Views: 10  Size: 254.8 KB  ID: 222027

    Peretola airport. If those runway ends get displaced any further it won't be long enough for an ultralight?

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (8).jpg  Views: 12  Size: 393.0 KB  ID: 222028

    The Arno river and its many bridges. Yup, the usual solid bridge problem.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (9).jpg  Views: 10  Size: 259.6 KB  ID: 222029

    First good look at the Duomo and Ponte Vecchio.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (10).jpg  Views: 10  Size: 351.7 KB  ID: 222030

    Piazza della Republica and the famous Caffé Gilli. As their site says: Florence's living room for 270 years.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (11).jpg  Views: 10  Size: 344.7 KB  ID: 222031

    Amazingly faithful reproduction of this coplex maze of buildings.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (12).jpg  Views: 10  Size: 375.8 KB  ID: 222032

    more in reply...
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (13).jpg  Views: 8  Size: 324.4 KB  ID: 222034

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (14).jpg  Views: 7  Size: 335.5 KB  ID: 222035

    On the other side of the Arno now passing Piazzale Michelangelo. Every bus tour's favorite stop.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (15).jpg  Views: 7  Size: 305.4 KB  ID: 222036

    Ponte Vecchio. the only bridge not bombed during WWII.
    Originally a meat market (beacause the could dump the offal into the river)
    now the exclusive domain of gold vendors and jewellers.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (16).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 432.8 KB  ID: 222037

    The Pitti Palace and Boboli Gardens behind that.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (17).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 424.1 KB  ID: 222038

    Still and more of the Boboli Gardens. (no relation)

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (18).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 383.3 KB  ID: 222039

    Heading south from Florence over endless fruit farms and orchards.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (19).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 146.2 KB  ID: 222040

    Getting on in the day so I needed a bit of cabin lighting.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (20).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 196.9 KB  ID: 222041

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (21).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 220.1 KB  ID: 222042

    Looking for Aerosuperfice Empoli. Another confoundingly blank strip of grass.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (22).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 335.3 KB  ID: 222043

    It's right there in the middle of the shot. Can you see it... me neither!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (23).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 258.6 KB  ID: 222044

    So I landed pretty close and taxied over. Again... sorry signore.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Florence (24).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 193.1 KB  ID: 222045

    Glad you came along for the tour. Grazie mille. Ciao!


    Another absolutely stunning display!
