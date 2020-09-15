Thread: Liveries megapack

Hi all,
I am not sure what i expected from this download but after install i went to Heathrow EGLL
and expected to see it full of British Airways planes. However i have yet to find one BA aircraft. Most aircraft seem to still have generic liveries. There were real world liveries on show (Saudi, SAS were a couple I spotted) but i didn't expect to see any generic liveries anymore.
I tried both with AI traffic and real world but got the same result.
So is this liveries pack mainly for the user to use when choosing an aircraft to fly rather than the other aircraft on show in the sim?
Cheers
Stinger
Sent from my SM-T813 using Tapatalk
Bookmarks