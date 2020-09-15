Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Liveries megapack

    Default Liveries megapack

    Hi all,

    I am not sure what i expected from this download but after install i went to Heathrow EGLL
    and expected to see it full of British Airways planes. However i have yet to find one BA aircraft. Most aircraft seem to still have generic liveries. There were real world liveries on show (Saudi, SAS were a couple I spotted) but i didn't expect to see any generic liveries anymore.

    I tried both with AI traffic and real world but got the same result.

    So is this liveries pack mainly for the user to use when choosing an aircraft to fly rather than the other aircraft on show in the sim?

    Cheers
    Stinger


    Default

    If another user was at Heathrow and using a British Airway livery then yes, you would see it. He/she would also see your livery.
    More & more people have these packs now so you should see plenty around.

    I’m looking forward to the day when we get these liveries by default

    Regards
    Steve
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by g7rta View Post
    If another user was at Heathrow and using a British Airway livery then yes, you would see it. He/she would also see your livery.
    More & more people have these packs now so you should see plenty around.

    I’m looking forward to the day when we get these liveries by default

    Regards
    Steve
    Ok, thanks for that Steve.

    I downloaded it thinking it was more for replacement traffic textures.

    Default

    Steve a question, a bit confused about traffic

    If I want to see just other player[s planes whats the option? Multiplayer ON ? and in Traffic?

    theres is Live traffic and REAL WORLD...
    Kapitan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Kapitan View Post
    Steve a question, a bit confused about traffic

    If I want to see just other player[s planes whats the option? Multiplayer ON ? and in Traffic?

    theres is Live traffic and REAL WORLD...
    In the "flight conditions" popup from the world map, you just need "live players" enabled.

    If thats only what you want to see then in the "traffic" setting you need to select "off".

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by stinger2k2 View Post
    In the "flight conditions" popup from the world map, you just need "live players" enabled.

    If thats only what you want to see then in the "traffic" setting you need to select "off".

    Sent from my SM-T813 using Tapatalk
    Thanks! Will try it
    I definitely want to use one or the other but never both at the same time

    AI is going to really be nice once the range of planes and liveries for each real world plane (B737, B777, the turboprops, Embraers, a few old models still active) not to mention OLD Traffic , we are rapidly getting to a time when even young people want to recreate the traffic of only 10 years ago when you had MD11s and 757 or 747-200 still active)

    The air market is getting too new and that is related to very few, todays reality is not representative of what people want to see in a sim world, unless you have been travelling a lot in the last months which is very unlikely to the virus haha
    Kapitan
