Thread: msfs 2020

how do u get a plane on the runway....after getting a refund a couple of weeks ago i tried again last night and it worked.... i am lost in this one
start the engines & taxi it?
You can even start on the runway when you select your departure airport form the world map (in fact the runway is the default option)
Are you trying to land on the runway? Your question isn't very clear, so we can't be as helpful if we don't understand the problem?
I am lost in fsx u pick a plane and it sits on the runway for u this one i can't find a plane
Suggestion
In the Main Menu Screen once it starts
Go exploring on your own.
Use the mouse and try clicking in everything you see on the screen to see where it takes you, thats the best way to memorize and get to know with the new layout
Forget how it was in FSX, its a new sim
Explore it
OP could also start with the basic training missions.
Thanks i will give them a try..... Thanks guy's well i got a plane in the air not easy with the keyboard though now to try getting my game pad configured
I would also recommend the manual which Sofly have produced. It is very thorough, good reading and will also point out things that you might not find yourself by just trial and error.
For instance with real world live traffic enabled you can click on a flight, see their flight plan and save it to use for yourself! Theres some cool stuff in this sim and plenty to explore. Enjoy
