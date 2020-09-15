Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: msfs 2020

  Today, 11:56 AM
    Doods
    Default msfs 2020

    how do u get a plane on the runway....after getting a refund a couple of weeks ago i tried again last night and it worked.... i am lost in this one
  Today, 11:58 AM
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    Default

    start the engines & taxi it?
    You can even start on the runway when you select your departure airport form the world map (in fact the runway is the default option)

    Regards
    Steve
  Today, 12:03 PM
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    Default

    Are you trying to land on the runway? Your question isn't very clear, so we can't be as helpful if we don't understand the problem?
  Today, 12:08 PM
    Doods
    Default

    I am lost in fsx u pick a plane and it sits on the runway for u this one i can't find a plane
  Today, 12:18 PM
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Default

    Suggestion
    In the Main Menu Screen once it starts
    Go exploring on your own.
    Use the mouse and try clicking in everything you see on the screen to see where it takes you, thats the best way to memorize and get to know with the new layout

    Forget how it was in FSX, its a new sim
    Explore it
    Kapitan
  Today, 12:21 PM
    Elvensmith's Avatar
    Elvensmith
    Default

    OP could also start with the basic training missions.
    Vern.
  Today, 12:29 PM
    Doods
    Default

    Thanks i will give them a try..... Thanks guy's well i got a plane in the air not easy with the keyboard though now to try getting my game pad configured
  Today, 01:06 PM
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    Default

    I would also recommend the manual which Sofly have produced. It is very thorough, good reading and will also point out things that you might not find yourself by just trial and error.

    For instance with real world live traffic enabled you can click on a flight, see their flight plan and save it to use for yourself! Theres some cool stuff in this sim and plenty to explore. Enjoy

    Stinger

