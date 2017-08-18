Thread: Not Trolling! Problems post-patch 2

I love the new flight sim. I used the accurate road network recently to fly from the airfield I used to fly real GA from (EGSL) and navigated via actual roads to the house I grew up in near to Stapleford airfield. I can even see the hockey pitches at my son's school.
When it has been fully fixed, it will be the most awesome flight sim ever.
I've used flight sim since the 95 version and have logged thousands of hours over many years. I've been on FS.com for hundreds of years and downloaded hundreds of add-ons, just never posted before.
Hopefully that satisfies those who want to gob off about trolls! I've read many of the vitriolic posts on here (until I realised that I actually have a life) I'm not looking for arguments, I'm looking for helpful comments or advice.
Now to the problem. Since downloading the second patch (Steam edition for me) I'm suffering the following issues - anyone else had these issues?
1) The system rebooted and did a new 111gb download last night.
2) In any of the three jetliners I have no screens for the autopilot input data. I can turn knobs and press buttons and see the data changing on the primary MFD but autopilot data is blank in the actual autopilot panel
3) No transponder data. ATC keeps telling me to squawk a code but I can't input it, then the IFR plan gets terminated
4) One engine shuts down after take off
5) Auto throttle not working on any airliner. Throttles shown at idle in the cockpit even though I am climbing clearly under power
6) Blank MFD screens
7) IFR routes that include STARs get cancelled prior to completion and I'm given vectors to the arrival airfield direct, then cleared to land long before the STAR has been followed.
There are probably other issues but I've mentioned the main ones. I wondered if they are common at the moment, or if I'm doing something wrong!
I have raised tickets with Zendesk for all those listed above.
Thanks
Mark L
Bookmarks