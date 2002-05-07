Thread: Is Flightsim.com against MSFS ?

I think the problem is more complicated than you realize. I have been a moderator in another forum, and it is hard to deal with folks that are not quite trolls, but display poor social skills, or that are just overbearing, or that get a "bee in their bonnet" so to speak. The genuine trolls just disappear after a few days, but other folks may be helpful on other threads. Sometimes a person just unloads on someone because they had a bad day, they may even regret the bitter remarks, but are too stubborn to apologize. The mods have a tough job. They can't police everything at all hours. Even if they lock something, recalcitrant posters will often interject their voices in other threads. I think Nels wants this to succeed!! Just keep patiently pointing out solutions, and the detractors will eventually grow tired of the incessant sniping and disappear!
