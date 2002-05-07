Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Is Flightsim.com against MSFS ?

    Hi
    am I mistaken to think that flightsim.com and other sites are sort of tolerant or happy with trollers campaigning against MSFS?
    Remember if we should do this kind of thing a year ago in P3D FSX or XP or traditional sponsors of products like they do today in MSFS forums anyone would be suspended immediately, specially since they are fan users of other versions and dont own the new sim. They go there specifically to stall it, its not just a free opinion, have their say and go away, they remain and fuel their jealousy towards the new sim instead of going back to the forum of their preferred version or just fly and have fun.

    I believe unsympathy by site owners towards MSFS is because websites are realizing addons will be channeled elsewhere?, thats why they need the other sims on top to sell their addons and ads?
    Its just a perception . Its a private forum, I know
    thanks
    K
    I think the problem is more complicated than you realize. I have been a moderator in another forum, and it is hard to deal with folks that are not quite trolls, but display poor social skills, or that are just overbearing, or that get a "bee in their bonnet" so to speak. The genuine trolls just disappear after a few days, but other folks may be helpful on other threads. Sometimes a person just unloads on someone because they had a bad day, they may even regret the bitter remarks, but are too stubborn to apologize. The mods have a tough job. They can't police everything at all hours. Even if they lock something, recalcitrant posters will often interject their voices in other threads. I think Nels wants this to succeed!! Just keep patiently pointing out solutions, and the detractors will eventually grow tired of the incessant sniping and disappear!
    ok, thanks I unserstand it must be tricky
    Can't speak for Nels, but I want to see the sim succeed. Pretty sure he does too.

    Another point to keep in mind is that many are frustrated by the issues with the sim and do want to enjoy it. Many paid well over $100 only to have issues with the installation, and then run into more bugs in the sim itself when they do get it installed. Yes, these issues are being fixed in the patches, but I do think it was released too early. And the lack of good documentation being included with the sim was also a poor choice.
