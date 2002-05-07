Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Is Flightsim.com against MSFS ?

    Kapitan
    Aug 2006
    Rio de Janeiro
    1,871
    Is Flightsim.com against MSFS ?

    Hi
    am I mistaken to think that flightsim.com and other sites are sort of tolerant or happy with trollers campaigning against MSFS?
    Remember if we should do this kind of thing a year ago in P3D FSX or XP or traditional sponsors of products like they do today in MSFS forums anyone would be suspended immediately, specially since they are fan users of other versions and dont own the new sim. They go there specifically to stall it, its not just a free opinion, have their say and go away, they remain and fuel their jealousy towards the new sim instead of going back to the forum of their preferred version or just fly and have fun.

    I believe unsympathy by site owners towards MSFS is because websites are realizing addons will be channeled elsewhere?, thats why they need the other sims on top to sell their addons and ads?
    Its just a perception . Its a private forum, I know
    thanks
    K
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
