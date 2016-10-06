Thread: Old Timer is back 2020

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Old Timer is back 2020

    Old Timer is back 2020

    after a good ten years away from flight sim and many many real life adventures that took me around this wonderful world, I'm back!!!

    I bought the sim last night from CDkeys and is now downloading premium Deluxe from the MSN website as I type this... yep it's a very very long download..... this will keep me sane through all the lockdown virus mess...... so guys one of your oldest members of FlightSim.Com is back and looking forward to making new friends in the air and in the forum....

    One thing I would like to ask, is there a PMDG 747 for this new sim???????
    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/signaturepics/sigpic66862_1.gif
