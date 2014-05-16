Thread: Unrealistic Trees / Buildings and Blurry Textures in ULTRA Settings

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Unrealistic Trees / Buildings and Blurry Textures in ULTRA Settings

    bruced39
    Unrealistic Trees / Buildings and Blurry Textures in ULTRA Settings

    SO I have a high end computer and have set my settings to ULTRA. Yet when I go fly all my trees are very blocky and bulky and not looking realistic as I have seen in some pictures. My FPS is just fine why are my trees so bulky and blocky. Anything I can do to render them better. Again all is on Ultra settings I have a 2080ti and I9-9900k at 5gx and fps is all good just visuals suck still at ultra. Buildings are not realistic and textures are blurry in spots. Any help to fi this would be great. I'm new to MS2020 and the MS flight sim in general.
    ASUS ROG Maximus XI HERO Z-390 MB
    I9-9900k CPU @5.0 GHZ
    Geforce RTX 2080TI
    32GB DDR4 2400 RAM
    learpilot
    SO I have a high end computer and have set my settings to ULTRA. Yet when I go fly all my trees are very blocky and bulky and not looking realistic as I have seen in some pictures. My FPS is just fine why are my trees so bulky and blocky. Anything I can do to render them better. Again all is on Ultra settings I have a 2080ti and I9-9900k at 5gx and fps is all good just visuals suck still at ultra. Buildings are not realistic and textures are blurry in spots. Any help to fi this would be great. I'm new to MS2020 and the MS flight sim in general.
    Just wait for the HUNDREDS of patches that will be coming.
