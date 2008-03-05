Hey folks!😄
It is a pleasure for us that you have made it up to this post. We are the staff of the lunafly VA, a non-commercial group of young enthusiast developing and operating a brandnew innovative virtual airline based on a real schedule.
What makes us different? lunafly is a virtual airline founded on February 1st, 2020 by three young german aviators willing to share their hobby with other obsessed people. We developed and originated the so-called Realtime Program which combines matters of real flightplanning given by self-educated Flight Operation Officers and a monthly revised schedule constructing a pretty realistic simulation of an airline business. Our program is highly regarded by our pilots and our VA keeps growing and growing steadily.
Operating a VA really demands you a lot and there are many different matters that have to be accomplished. Firstly we started to paint our airplanes by ourselves. In this picture you can see our 737 painting which was already done by us. Unfortunately we have to admit that we will not be able to continue this dependable. Therefore we are searching for someone competent and motivated letting the windsock concerning our Corporate Design Management blow up again. We are searching for someone who wants to be our VA Painter.
What educations should you bring:
- being acknowledged in a proper way to do aircraft painting for FSX/P3D, XP11 (later on MSFS2020 as well) in a self-chosen software (e. g. Photoshop, Gimp etc.)
- being creative and feeling responsible for playing an important role in a non-commercial group
- having fun and feeling the spirit of flying
It moreover is advantageous to be able to show some previous work of airline paintings, but that will not be a factor for not being suitable for this volunteer job.
You are now willing to be part of our team or you know someone who might be perfectly suitable to us? Write us an e-mail to [email protected] or make your friend aware of this post and make him writing us. Otherwise we are also glad to get to know you via Discord. Our Discord Server is available here: https://discord.gg/fmcDwY2
Other information are here: https://www.lunafly-airline.de
We are happily looking forward for your reply and your interest😇
Regards,
The lunafly Staff Team
on behalf of Management
Jan Westphal
Chief Executive Officer
