Thread: Funny we call it MSFS, ain't it?

    danbiosca
    Funny we call it MSFS, ain't it?

    ...because AFAIK all Microsoft Flight Simulator versions since the 80's have been MSFS as well.

    We should then call it MSFS2020, or FS2020, or simply FS20 if you prefer... but just MSFS? Not very distinctive, uh?

    Interesting how things get agreed spontaneously sometimes...
    Nels_Anderson
    We just had this discussion, not really sure we need to have it again.

    Let's call is ASXGS, that's a unique term that seems to be all over the new sim :-)
