Excuse me B738 simmers, is it (anyhow) possible to take place in, and have a view from inside the passengers cabin in a b737-800 NGX plane? (i did look in the forum but couldnt find anything regarding to passenger cabin thingies like this)

(sometimes changing views with the S key FSX for a very brief moment shows the seats inside the fuselage, so howcome i cant get there??)

Y.s.,

keith (holland)