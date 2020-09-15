Thread: In MSFS, is it possible to...?

Hi, I don’t think you can open any aircraft doors at the moment, although some used to open so they will again at some point.
There are no splash effects yet.
There are various ways you can display the FPS... the easiest is to press Win+G & click the performance tab (provided you the Xbox game bar installed)
Run the sim in windowed mode (press Alt+Enter) and it tells you the version at the top left
