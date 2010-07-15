Hi all. The latest patch seems to have got my system running the sim quite a bit more smoothly.

I have been doing all my testing flying the Cessna 172 around to try to get things smooth and check out how the sim works. I am ready to try something a little faster to try some IFR flights and see about how to use the AP and FMS systems.

Any suggestions on a plane that will be the next step up from the Cessna?